Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 29th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage by 26.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage by 53.2% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN IMH opened at $1.44 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.57). Impac Mortgage had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

