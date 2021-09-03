Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

IMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,558 ($20.36) per share, for a total transaction of £155,800 ($203,553.70).

LON:IMB traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,555.50 ($20.32). 1,366,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,111. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,563.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,536.46.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

