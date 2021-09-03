Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).
IMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, June 28th.
In related news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,558 ($20.36) per share, for a total transaction of £155,800 ($203,553.70).
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.
