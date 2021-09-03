Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Down 5.1%

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.74. 25,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 44,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.62. The firm has a market cap of C$528.81 million and a PE ratio of -74.80.

In related news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$37,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,311,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,401,214.50.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

