Insider Buying: OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) Insider Acquires £13,500 in Stock

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) insider Stephen Hammond purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($17,637.84).
OPTI stock opened at GBX 56.60 ($0.74) on Friday. OptiBiotix Health Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 69 ($0.90). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.77 million and a P/E ratio of 9.28.
About OptiBiotix Health
