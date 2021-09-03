Insider Buying: OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) Insider Acquires £13,500 in Stock

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) insider Stephen Hammond purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($17,637.84).

OPTI stock opened at GBX 56.60 ($0.74) on Friday. OptiBiotix Health Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 69 ($0.90). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.77 million and a P/E ratio of 9.28.

About OptiBiotix Health

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

