Insider Buying: The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Director Acquires 1,203 Shares of Stock

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Director Michael Brian Adams bought 1,203 shares of The Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Brian Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Michael Brian Adams bought 697 shares of The Community Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $24,743.50.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Michael Brian Adams bought 250 shares of The Community Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $8,872.50.

The Community Financial stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,644. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. The Community Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Community Financial by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Community Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The Community Financial by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

