Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Sells $247,396.72 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $247,396.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMRC opened at $71.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 140.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 135.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 150.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 154.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.2% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.