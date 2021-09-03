Insider Selling: Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) VP Sells 477 Shares of Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $225.73. 296,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,330. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $113.56 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.77. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 154.3% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 26.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.