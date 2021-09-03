Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 4,888 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $1,354,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BILL traded up $9.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,841. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $299.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of -253.97 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,774 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

