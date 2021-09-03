Insider Selling: EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) CEO Sells $603,642.00 in Stock

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $104.47.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 55.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 22.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.