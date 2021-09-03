Insider Selling: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO Sells $315,328.08 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $315,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

