Insider Selling: Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) CFO Sells 2,038 Shares of Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $51,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jonathan Aaron Coblentz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $213,231.00.
- On Friday, August 6th, Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78. Oportun Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $26.02.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.
About Oportun Financial
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
