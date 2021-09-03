Insider Selling: Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) CFO Sells 2,038 Shares of Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $51,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Aaron Coblentz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $213,231.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78. Oportun Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

