Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

POWI stock opened at $110.16 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average of $85.60.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,267,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,402 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,720,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,648,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.