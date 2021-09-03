Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells $5,957,903.16 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seagen alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Clay B. Siegall sold 2,789 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $431,039.95.

On Thursday, August 5th, Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $3,842,164.80.

On Friday, July 2nd, Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $2,387,304.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $4,241,802.03.

Shares of SGEN opened at $157.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after purchasing an additional 160,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seagen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,845,000 after purchasing an additional 302,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.