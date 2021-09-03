Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Sells $181,931.75 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $181,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Brian J. Wendling sold 8,580 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $423,852.00.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 50.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 4,850.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

