Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells 12,244 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $380,665.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THRY. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thryv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,802,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,165,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter worth $19,879,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,718,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 357,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

