Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Sells 1,478 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VMW traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $145.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,058. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.22 and a 200-day moving average of $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,073 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of VMware by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,352 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of VMware by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 337,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $54,010,000 after purchasing an additional 153,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,821 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 87,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

