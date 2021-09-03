Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $669,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $43.85 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

