Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,948 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

FRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. Frontline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

