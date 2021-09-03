InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Short Interest Update

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 29th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of IDCC opened at $71.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. InterDigital has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that InterDigital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,746,000 after buying an additional 85,392 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in InterDigital by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 215,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in InterDigital by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in InterDigital by 427.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

