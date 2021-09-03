Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Senior Officer Purchases C$78,570.00 in Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,583.74.

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$27.45 on Friday. Interfor Co. has a 12 month low of C$14.46 and a 12 month high of C$38.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.10.

Get Interfor alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFP. CIBC reduced their target price on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.