Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IFP. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Interfor from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on Interfor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of Interfor stock traded up C$1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting C$29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 784,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,155. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$14.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.01.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon acquired 3,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.19 per share, with a total value of C$78,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,770 shares in the company, valued at C$1,604,935.70.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.