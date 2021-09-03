International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $17,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $16,510.00.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $501.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

