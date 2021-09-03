Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Million

Analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to post $2.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.22 million and the highest is $2.39 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $9.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 million to $9.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.98 million, with estimates ranging from $16.84 million to $17.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 60.7% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 29,105 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 168.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTZ opened at $4.55 on Friday. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

