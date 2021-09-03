Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of VCV stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.00% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

