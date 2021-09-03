Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.54 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.067 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

Separately, TD Securities raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

