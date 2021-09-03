Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invesco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $3.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.97.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IVZ. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 128.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,291.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after buying an additional 378,094 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 61,522 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

