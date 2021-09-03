Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $521,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $379.72. The company had a trading volume of 538,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,077,277. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $382.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

