Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.21. 7,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,342. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.