Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.21. 7,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,342. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 120,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,611 shares in the last quarter.

