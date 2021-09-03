Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $38,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $157.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $157.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

