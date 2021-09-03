Investors Buy Large Volume of Aldeyra Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,478 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 290% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,404 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after acquiring an additional 847,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,498,000 after purchasing an additional 710,115 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,696,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.71. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

