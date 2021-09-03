Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.45 and traded as low as C$0.41. Ion Energy shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 55,565 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Ion Energy from C$0.96 to C$0.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$24.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45.

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

