iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the July 29th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,318,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 103,987.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.26. 3,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,405. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.97. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

