Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.5% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 323,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after buying an additional 29,437 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,770 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 57,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,823. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

