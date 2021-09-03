Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,792. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $265.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

