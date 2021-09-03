Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMP stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.63. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

