Irwin Federman Sells 60,357 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Director Irwin Federman sold 60,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $1,361,050.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Irwin Federman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Irwin Federman sold 31,562 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $698,467.06.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Irwin Federman sold 31,562 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $632,186.86.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Irwin Federman sold 312 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $6,614.40.

Shares of ONTF opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

