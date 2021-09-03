iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,348,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 111,731.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,000,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,236.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,950,000 after purchasing an additional 696,581 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,809,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.23.

