iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 839,700 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 740,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,184,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $104.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $104.27.

