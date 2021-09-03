iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Boosted by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $354,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 121.1% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $104.19. 18,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $104.27.

