iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Bought by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF makes up about 1.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 155.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $39.29 and a 1-year high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

