iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $71,936,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,710 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $34.82. 5,884,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,866,131. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

