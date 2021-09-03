iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Short Interest Down 12.6% in August

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,400,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 13,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,063,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.11. The stock had a trading volume of 78,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,978. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.97 and its 200 day moving average is $158.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after buying an additional 1,475,419 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,377,000 after buying an additional 241,516 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,002,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,309,000 after buying an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 587,397 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

