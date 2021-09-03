iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,770 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after acquiring an additional 631,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,449. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

