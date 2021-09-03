iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.68. 1,019,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,694. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $292.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

