iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is MEMBERS Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

MEMBERS Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,942 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 5.8% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co owned about 0.29% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $184,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.97. 111,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,790. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.46.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

