iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 112,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,051,751 shares.The stock last traded at $15.87 and had previously closed at $15.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,875,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,793,000 after buying an additional 58,619 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 358,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,387,000 after buying an additional 65,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after buying an additional 108,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

