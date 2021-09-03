iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,801 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 658.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

IYC opened at $80.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.67. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52 week low of $59.88 and a 52 week high of $80.49.

