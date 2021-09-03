J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,611 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 13.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 74.6% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 41,349 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 46.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 409,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 129,654 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 47.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

