J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 226 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTB opened at $51.62 on Friday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $52.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38.

