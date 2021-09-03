J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,304 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of WBA opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

